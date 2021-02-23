The Bills were a win from playing in Super Bowl LV. It was close but no confetti.

Instead, the Bills were like most everyone else, relegated to watching the game on television.

Or not.

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis said he couldn’t bear to watch.

“I couldn’t watch it because it made my stomach hurt,” Davis said, via Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel. “I feel like we should have been there.”

Should’ve. Could’ve. Would’ve.

The Chiefs beat the Bills 38-24 before losing to the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

“That’s our standard, obviously, now,” Davis said. “We set the standard and we’re playing to be above that standard every single year. So our guys are going to get back to work, and we’re going to be ready to go, and hopefully we get a big one next year.”

Davis caught 35 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns his rookie season. He stands to become the starter opposite Stefon Diggs if the Bills cut John Brown.

“I know I belong in this league, and I’m gonna show it every single year,” Davis said.

Gabriel Davis couldn’t stomach watching the Super Bowl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk