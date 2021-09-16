The Bills got wide receiver Gabriel Davis back at practice on Thursday, but they also added a defensive starter to the injury report.

Safety Micah Hyde was a limited participant and listed with a neck injury. It’s his first appearance on the report this season and Friday will bring further word about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Davis did not practice due to an ankle injury, but he was able to work in a limited basis on Thursday. Another day on the field on Friday should put him on track to play this weekend.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders got a rest day. Linebacker Matt Milano (ankle) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder) were upgraded to full participation after limited work on Wednesday while defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (calf) remained limited.

Gabriel Davis back at Bills practice, Micah Hyde added to injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk