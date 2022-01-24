The Chiefs have scored on their first two possessions of the second half. The Bills went three-and-out, punting on fourth-and-one, but finally answered with a bomb on their second possession of the half.

Thus, Kansas City has a 23-21 lead late in the third quarter.

Harrison Butker kicked a 39-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half after the Chiefs stalled at the Buffalo 21. It was a 13-play, 54-yard drive.

Following the Bills’ punt, the Chiefs went 61 yards in five plays.

Mecole Hardman had the first rushing touchdown of his career. He took the handoff from Patrick Mahomes on the jet sweep and the Bills appeared to have him stopped for a loss. Hardman, though, fooled Mario Addison and others and got free down the sideline, diving to the pylon for a 25-yard touchdown.

Butker missed the PAT off the upright, giving the Chiefs a 23-14 lead.

But the Bills needed only one play to answer as Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis running free. It went for a 75-yard touchdown. Davis has three catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Allen is 17-of-20 for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Mahomes is 20-of-26 for 172 yards and a touchdown.

Gabriel Davis answers Mecole Hardman’s TD to cut Chiefs’ lead to 23-21 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk