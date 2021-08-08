Gable Steveson, the Gophers football player? It was discussed

Aug. 8—When Gable Steveson does a handspring and backflips on a wrestling mat, it's hard not to daydream about how his athleticism would translate to other sports.

The Gophers heavyweight wrestler from Apple Valley notched his greatest achievement yet, winning the gold medal in the 125-kg freestyle division of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. It follows an NCAA championship in the spring and might lead to a career in WWE. Steveson has said he wants to follow a similar career path as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

But there were previous conversations about the 6-foot, 260-pound Steveson putting on football pads for the Gophers, head football coach P.J. Fleck acknowledged Saturday.

"We worked on it. We talked a little bit here and there," Fleck said after the U's fourth practice of fall camp. "If he did, he would be a tremendous three-technique (defensive tackle). In our system? Whew, it'd be awesome."

It's hard to argue that Steveson's strength, quickness and sheer athleticism wouldn't be able to translate to the football field. But competing in the Olympics, a dream of Steveson's since childhood, was his obvious priority.

"There is a soundbite: I would live to have him," Fleck said. "There is no doubt in my mind, but for him to be here right now, he would have had to miss the Olympics. I don't think anyone wants that guy missing the Olympics of what he just did for himself, his family. That video of his family (celebrating) is priceless."

Fleck watched the unseeded Steveson defeat three-time defending world champion Geno Petriashvili in the Olympic final in the football offices alongside staff members before 7 a.m. Friday.

"You heard the entire staff room, coaches offices, all immediately at the same time — I can't say what we all said — but it was just, you have got to be kidding me!" Fleck said. "What an ending."

Trailing 8-5, Steveson scored two takedowns in the final 10 seconds, the final one with 0.2 left on the clock, to pull off the 10-8 victory.

"What he has done for the University of Minnesota, what he has done for our wrestling program, for coach (Brandon Eggum), for our brand is tremendous," Fleck said. "He is going to have an amazing career. I can't wait to see what he goes into. He is the next Rock. I think we all agree on that. It's unbelievable."