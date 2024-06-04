Gable Steveson discusses decision to sign with the Bills

Could Gable Steveson’s wrestling skills translate to the NFL?

That would be one massive jump into the deep end of football, but Steveson is confident that his talents can make the transition to playing on the defensive line.

A former decorated college and Olympic wrestler, the 24-year-old said he seems the similarities.

“It all relates to being a D tackle,” Steveson said.

Steveson, who signed with the Bills last week, added he wants to win in Buffalo just like he has in the past.

For more from Steveson, see the attached Spectrum News clip below:

Just caught up w/ Gable Steveson, Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler who just signed with the #Bills, at his friend Harrison Phillips' Playmakers event in #Buffalo. He's playing football for the first time, already diving into the playbook and gained 10 lbs. since his tryout. pic.twitter.com/VeCZKhGKgC — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) June 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire