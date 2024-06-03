Gable Steveson confirms wrestling connection with Bills’ Sean McDermott

Gable Steveson, former wrestling legend, confirmed what most of us knew anyway.

It’s a bit of a tongue-and-cheek comment at times, but it’s true, Bills head coach Sean McDermott was a wrestler and respects football players that have that same background. With Steveson, that expanded even further.

Steveson has no football experience, but the gold medalist still was signed by the Bills. He’s going to give it a go on the defensive line.

Over the weekend, Steveson was at a charity event with former Bills defender Harrison Phillips. There, he said what most of us figured: Yes, he and McDermott connected through their wrestling backgrounds.

Steveson discussing wrestling and McDermott can be found in the Spectrum News clip below:

As you might expect, Gable Steveson hit it off with Head Coach Sean McDermott, himself a champion wrestler in his younger days. #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/clMcqIfg2b — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) June 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire