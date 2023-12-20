Gabe Vincent is probable for Wednesday’s Lakers vs. Bulls game

The Los Angeles Lakers have had plenty of trouble getting and staying healthy this season. It has been a continuous carousel of one or two players going out with injuries and later returning, only to have one or two new players go on the injured list.

The one player who has had the most trouble with his health has been guard Gabe Vincent. He played the Lakers’ first four regular season contests and showed promise as a hustle player and glue guy, but he has been out ever since due to a knee issue.

He has been ramping up his activity lately, and it looks likely he will return when L.A. starts a three-game road trip against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Gabe Vincent, out since Oct. 30 with a knee injury, is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game in Chicago, the Lakers announced — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 20, 2023

The Lakers signed Vincent to a three-year, $33 million contract using their mid-level exception back in July. They have had relatively high hopes for him, especially after he played a key role in the Miami Heat’s Cinderella run to the NBA Finals last season.

The former University of California, Santa Barbara Gaucho averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 assists a game while shooting 37.8% from 3-point range in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire