Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jalen Hood-Schifino are out vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers will play their final exhibition game of the 2023-24 season on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns, and it will serve as something of a tune-up for their regular season opener.

That regular season opener will take place in just five days in Colorado against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, the team that swept the Lakers in last year’s Western Conference Finals.

Head coach Darvin Ham will play his starters and regulars for three quarters on Thursday. However, guard Gabe Vincent, forward Jarred Vanderbilt and rookie guard Jalen Hood-Schifino will not play due to back tightness, a heel injury and a knee ailment, respectively.

Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (knee) will both be re-evaluated Friday, according to Darvin Ham. Gabe Vincent (back tightness) will also be held out against PHX tonight for precautionary reasons. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 20, 2023

LeBron James and Austin Reaves, who have been held out of multiple preseason games, will play and start. In addition, Taurean Prince will once again be in L.A.’s starting lineup, which may or may not be a tell that he will be its third and final frontcourt starter.

The Lakers will start LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Taurean Prince tonight in the preseason finale vs. PHX, according to Darvin Ham. Ham would not confirm whether this would be the starting lineup next week in the regular season opener vs. DEN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 20, 2023

For Phoenix, while Kevin Durant will play, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker will sit out.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire