Gabe Vincent to be re-evaluated in two weeks

The Los Angeles Lakers hold a mediocre 6-6 record about three weeks into the 2023-24 season, and while energy has been an issue at times, another factor has been injuries.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Anthony Davis and LeBron James have all missed time due to various ailments. The absences of Vanderbilt and Vincent have particularly stood out, not just because of their duration, but also because of how they have impacted the team.

Vanderbilt and Vincent are two of L.A.’s best defenders, and they’re both gritty players who will make hustle plays to help their team win games.

While Vanderbilt may be on the mend, Vincent won’t be returning for a while due to a knee ailment.

Gabe Vincent’s L knee will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks, LAL says. He’s been out since Oct. 30 because of swelling in the knee and has progressed in his rehab, per the team. Vincent had his knee drained and underwent PRP treatment as part of his recovery process, sources told ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 16, 2023

Vincent has been out since the second week of the season. His absence has impacted head coach Darvin Ham’s rotations, and to a certain extent, it may have influenced his decision to move Austin Reaves to the bench while promoting Cam Reddish to the starting lineup.

