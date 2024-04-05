Advertisement

Gabe Vilardi has hat trick, Jets wrap up playoff spot and eliminate Flames with 5-2 win

Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) makes a save against Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) makes a save against Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Calgary Flames' A.J. Greer (18) attempts a backhand shot on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Josh Morrissey (44) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Calgary Flames' A.J. Greer (18) attempts a backhand shot on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Josh Morrissey (44) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi celebrates his empty-net goal against the Calgary Flames during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi celebrates his empty-net goal against the Calgary Flames during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets celebrate a goal by Tyler Toffoli (73) against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets celebrate a goal by Tyler Toffoli (73) against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Dylan DeMelo (2) defends against Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman (20) and Matt Coronato (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Dylan DeMelo (2) defends against Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman (20) and Matt Coronato (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi (13) scores on Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) as Oliver Kylington (58) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi (13) scores on Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) as Oliver Kylington (58) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) makes a save against Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi (13) as Nikita Okhotiuk (28) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) makes a save against Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi (13) as Nikita Okhotiuk (28) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Calgary Flames' MacKenzie Weegar (52) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Calgary Flames' MacKenzie Weegar (52) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi (13) scores on Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) as Oliver Kylington (58) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi (13) scores on Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) as Oliver Kylington (58) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) celebrates the team's win over the Calgary Flames in an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) celebrates the team's win over the Calgary Flames in an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Tyler Toffoli (73), Nikolaj Ehlers (27) and Vladislav Namestnikov (7) celebrate Toffoli's goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Tyler Toffoli (73), Nikolaj Ehlers (27) and Vladislav Namestnikov (7) celebrate Toffoli's goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Dylan Samberg (54) and Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson (4) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Dylan Samberg (54) and Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson (4) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi (13) tips the puck toward Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Gabriel Vilardi (13) tips the puck toward Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a hat trick and the Winnipeg Jets wrapped up a playoff spot and eliminated Calgary from the wild-card race, beating the Flames 5-2 on Thursday night to close a five-game homestand.

“A great night for me, but a better night for the team to make the playoff,” Vilardi said. “Still got a long way to go, a lot of work that needs to be done still. But definitely a good night.”

Vilardi scored his third goal of the game and 19th of the season into an empty net with 1:04 left. Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, Tyler Toffoli also scored and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots to help the Jets improve to 46-24-6.

“You play 82 games to try to get an opportunity to be a part of the playoffs and it’s just, I guess, an invitation to the dance,” said Josh Morrissey, who had a pair of assists for the Jets. “It’s exciting to get in and … just excited to see this building, the Whiteout again and that energy that we all experienced.”

Martin Pospisil and MacKenzie Weegar scored for Calgary. Dustin Wolf made 40 saves.

“Everybody wants to chase the Cup. That’s what it’s all about,” Weegar said.

Toffoli gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead on a power play with 4:25 left in the second period.

Vilardi scored his second of the game when he pounced on a rebound and plopped the puck in the net to make it 4-2 almost midway through the third period.

Weegar opened the scoring on an early power play, and Winnipeg countered on a power play with Vilardi's first of the the night with 7:01 to go in the first period. Ehler put the Jets ahead with and 5:04 left in the first, and Pospisil tied it midway through the second.

In the last minute of the second, Pospisil elbowed Morrissey in the head. After a review demanded by Jets coach Rick Bowness, Pospisil was given a major penalty for elbowing and a game misconduct instead of the minor infraction originally called.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Edmonton on Saturday.

Jets: At Minnesota on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports