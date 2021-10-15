Gabe Morales' Wikipedia page changed after controversial NLDS call

Morales' Wikipedia page changed after controversial NLDS call originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Make a bad call in a win-or-go-home postseason game, and the fans will hold you accountable the only way they know how.

Through the power of ... Wikipedia?

The Giants' 2021 season came to an end in Game 5 of the National League Division Series after first base umpire Gabe Morales confirmed strike three on a check swing from Wilmer Flores to end the game.

Widely believed to be an incorrect call -- even by some Dodgers players -- Morales soon faced the wrath of fans on the internet, who brutally changed his Wikipedia bio.

"American Major League Baseball (MLB) umpire. He is legally blind," the description reads.

Listed under "Special Assignments": "Ruining the Division Series (2021)"

His bio continues: "He's known for somehow being a worse umpire than Angel Hernandez."

NBC Sports Bay Area was unable to fact-check those claims, but the evidence might be damning after Thursday night's game-ending call.

Let this be a lesson to any MLB umpire who takes pride in his/her Wikipedia page.