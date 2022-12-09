Gabe Madsen discusses Utah’s quick start against Jacksonville State
Utah's Gabe Madsen talked to Pac-12 Networks after the Utes 99-58 win over Jacksonville State. Madsen scored 16 points for Utah.
The once former Oklahoma Sooners tight end Austin Stogner is coming back to Norman after one year at South Carolina.
Baker Mayfield led an incredible game-winning drive.
The Chelsea forward will rejoin Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar before the quarter-finals
The Boston Red Sox' signing of Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a lucrative five-year contract had some MLB evaluators at a loss for words, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.
Thursday's report includes an accusation that the Commanders were involved in leaking infamous Jon Gruden emails. If true, it could have potentially massive consequences.
BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton predicts the scores for the four World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.
The latest Yankees free agent and trade buzz and rumors during the 2022-23 MLB offseason.
Things were heated between Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson late in the Warriors' 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz.
"Today was Dan Dakich's last day with Radio One," reads an email sent to employees Thursday.
Cristiano Ronaldo said Thursday that Portugal were "too united to be broken by outside forces" after it was reported he had threatened to walk out on the squad after being benched against Switzerland.
Christian McCaffrey's transition to the 49ers would have been a lot more difficult without rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.
Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know.
Dan Dakich has been a notable figure in the history of our basketball state, but his best is gone, replaced by the caricature he has created and become.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Baker Mayfield got a game ball from Sean McVay and promptly got swarmed by his teammates in the locker room
The Red Sox didn't just lose Xander Bogaerts to the Padres. They repeatedly lowballed their franchise shortstop, leading to a conclusion that will have long-term ramifications in the baseball-proud city of Boston, writes our John Tomase.
The Raiders are using a holder on kickoffs tonight against the Rams, leading to several fans asking on social media: Why use a holder when the ball is being placed in a tee, and the game is indoors so wind isn’t a factor? The answer is that the Raiders’ holder isn’t placing the ball in [more]
Richard Childress Racing announces the first sponsor for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team for the 2023 Cup season.
College football bowl game confidence pool picks both straight up and against the spread. How confident are the picks for the 2022-2023 bowl season?
Kylian Mbapp, Cristiano Ronaldo and Steph Curry all have massive salaries, but which athlete earns the most money each year?