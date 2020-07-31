Gabe Kapler still bungling pitching changes as manager of Giants

Phillies fans won't be surprised to learn that Gabe Kapler is now bungling pitching changes as skipper of the San Francisco Giants.

Kapler had what he later dubbed a "mental screw-up" when attempting to make a call to the bullpen in extra innings last night in what turned into a 12-7 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Giants reliever Tyler Rogers was having a rough go of it in the tenth inning, allowing four runs in the frame and recording zero outs when Kapler went out to the mound to make a change.

Except Giants pitching coach Andrew Bailey had just been out on the mound to visit Rogers, which Kapler seemingly forgot. And according to MLB rules, when a team makes two mound visits during the same at-bat, the pitcher must finish said at-bat.

Rogers had to come back out of the dugout to complete the at-bat and the Giants went on to lose the game. The mistake was more of an awkward moment for the new San Francisco manager than a move that cost them the game.

"That was just a mental screw-up on my part," Kapler told reporters after the game. "I've been around the game for a long time and I just had a lapse in memory in the dugout. We were talking about a lot of different things and I popped out there and went and got him and obviously that was just a mental screw-up on my part. I just wanted to own that. It's 100 percent my responsibility."

This may bring back not-so-fond memories for Phillies fans when Kapler attempted to bring Hoby Milner out of the pen when he wasn't even warming up. MLB loved that move.

