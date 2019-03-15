Gabe Kapler shares heartbreaking news, touching message about Phillies fan Matt Vecere originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

The nationwide exultation, the deep relief, the great expectations - Bryce Harper's signing with the Phillies was bigger than sports.

Perhaps no story better captures that fact than the devastating one shared by manager Gabe Kapler on Twitter Friday night about Matt Vecere, one of the Phillies fans who let Kapler know the Phillies had landed Harper.

Kapler's story about Vecere, one of the 157 people killed on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, is heartbreaking.

Credit to Kapler for sharing Vecere's story, and to Matt and his family for their commitment to humanitarian work and determination to honor Matt's legacy.

