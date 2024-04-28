Gabe Jeudy-Lally signs with Titans

The 2024 NFL draft was held Thursday-Saturday around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

Tennessee defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally was not selected during the seven-round draft. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Titans.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back played at Tennessee for one season in 2023. He recorded 36 tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack, five pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Jeudy-Lally transferred to Tennessee after playing at BYU and Vanderbilt.

Jeudy-Lally appeared in 13 games, starting 10 contests, for BYU in 2022. He recorded 46 tackles, two sacks and seven pass-breakups for the Cougars.

The cornerback transferred from Vanderbilt to BYU ahead of the 2022 campaign. He appeared in 23 games, starting 13 contests, at Vanderbilt from 2019-21, recording 63 tackles, four pass deflections and two interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire