Gabe Jeudy-Lally named Titans’ biggest surprise of minicamp

With so much attention on the massive additions the Tennessee Titans made at cornerback this offseason, it isn’t easy for players at the position to grab the spotlight.

However, undrafted free-agent cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally managed to do just that after he routinely stood out at practice during the offseason program.

And that has led to his being named the Titans’ biggest surprise from minicamp by ESPN’s Turron Davenport. Here’s what he said:

Jeudy-Lally, an undrafted free agent, took full advantage of available reps due to veterans Chidobe Awuzie and L’Jarius Sneed having limited participation during OTAs and minicamp. Jeudy-Lally said his length and comfort in press coverage gave him confidence to play in defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s aggressive scheme. “If I get up there and give myself the opportunity to win by getting my hands on guys and being in good position, it allows me to use my length to my ability, and everything falls into play from there.” His confidence showed immediately when he got a good jam on Treylon Burks in OTAs. Jeudy-Lally also held his own when lining up against DeAndre Hopkins on a few reps.

In an article naming the Titans’ biggest winners and losers from the offseason program, Jeudy-Lally made the cut as one of the winners, thus we totally agree with Davenport.

Jeudy-Lally’s impressive offseason showing gives him a much-needed head of steam going into training camp, where he’ll compete for a roster spot and backup role with guys like Caleb Farley, Eric Garror, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Tre Avery, amongst others.

Of those four, the only player who figures to be locked into a roster spot is Brownlee Jr., but that’s because he’s a recent draft pick. Knowing that, there is definitely an avenue for Jeudy-Lally to make this team.

