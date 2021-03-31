Gabe Jackson: I want to be a part of an organization that wins like Seattle

Gabe Jackson was the third selection of the Raiders’ 2014 draft class, following edge rusher Khalil Mack and quarterback Derek Carr.

For seven years, Jackson was a key piece of the Raiders’ offensive line. But in that time, the franchise had just one winning season. Even when the club went 12-4 in 2016, Carr’s injury prompted a quick exit from the playoffs.

But now Jackson is a Seahawk, sent to the Pacific Northwest via trade earlier this month. And he sounds ready to put all the losing behind him.

“[I’m excited about] the team, the players that I know are there, the coaching staff, the fan base, the 12s. I remember playing against them and how loud it gets there,” Jackson said, via John Boyle of the team website. “They win. I want to be a part of an organization that’s like that.”

From 2014-2020, the Raiders compiled a 47-65 record. In that same span, the Seahawks have gone 74-37-1 with six postseason appearances.

Las Vegas may be an emerging playoff contender, having finished 8-8 in 2020. But Seattle is already there — and has been for nearly a decade.

