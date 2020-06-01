After reports that Gabe Jackson was on the trade block this offseason, Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock said in April that Jackson will be the team’s starting right guard in 2020.

It will be pricey if they decide to change their mind now. Jackson’s $9.35 million salary for the coming season is now guaranteed.

Jackson told Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com that he wasn’t sure exactly how things would play out as the Raiders added other options at guard, but he’s looking forward to working with left guard Richie Incognito on a line that returns all five starters.

“I hadn’t heard anything, and you never know,” Jackson said in a phone interview on Monday. “It was a weird feeling, but I am very happy to be back. I’m really enjoying playing with those other guys (on the line), and I know we’re going to have some fun. . . . Like Richie said, we are going to be physical and lean on people. This isn’t two-hand touch.”

Jackson is signed for two more years on his current deal.

Gabe Jackson’s salary now guaranteed for the 2020 season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk