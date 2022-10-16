Gabe Jackson inactive for Seahawks; Marquise Goodwin, Dee Eskridge to play
The Seattle Seahawks will be missing their starting right guard against the Arizona Cardinals. Doubtful for the game with multiple injuries, he is among Seattle’s inactives.
Here are the Seahawks’ list of inactive players.
Seahawks’ Week 6 inactives
CB Artie Burns
WR Penny Hart
OL Gabe Jackson
NT Al Woods
S Teez Tabor
Receivers Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge, both of whom were questionable for the game, will suit up and play.
