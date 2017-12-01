Gabe Jackson fined for part in Raiders-Broncos brawl, referees union wanted more

ALAMEDA – Gabe Jackson was not suspended for his part in a massive brawl between the Raiders and Denver Broncos. The Raiders right guard will still pay for making contact with an official.

$30,387 to be exact.

That's a standard fine amount after making contact with an official, which also warrants an ejection.

He bull-rushed into a group of Broncos players attacking his teammate, and was ultimately pulled by the facemask during the altercation.

Jackson seemed to make incidental contact with the official, but injured him nonetheless.

The NFL Referee's Association was upset Jackson didn't get suspended. The union said in a letter to the league, obtained by theMMQB.com, that Laird Hayes went to the doctor a day after the game with bruised ribs and shortness of breath.

"We are very concerned that there was not a suspension of Raiders (guard) Gabe Jackson based on the melee that occurred," the letter read, via theMMQB.com reporter Albert Breer.

Jackson wasn't the only brawl participant to get fined. Denver edge rusher Shane Ray was docked $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct. He engaged in a few scuffles, and tried to take off Michael Crabtree's shoes while several Broncos accosted the veteran Raiders receiver.

Crabtree and Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib were suspended two games without pay, but was decreased to one game for both players upon appeal.

Stewart fined for Cooper hit

Broncos safety Darian Stewart was fined $24,309 for a violent hit that concussed Raiders receiver Amari Cooper, who also sprained an ankle on that play.

Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio originally called it a "vicious hit," but softened his stance a day later, saying Stewart was in a difficult spot considering Cooper ducked his head and shoulder. Stewart rotated some to avoid direct contact with his helmet or shoulder.

Stewart told Denver media he will appeal the fine.