Gabe Jackson ejected after Raiders’ touchdown for unnecessary roughness

The Raiders scored a touchdown to draw within a touchdown of the Buccaneers, but right guard Gabe Jackson was ejected after Derek Carr‘s 1-yard touchdown pass to Darren Waller.

It is unclear what Jackson did to draw the unnecessary roughness penalty, but it apparently was an action against Bucs defensive lineman William Gholston. Officials huddled after announcing the penalty, and apparently received a call from the NFL’s supervisor of officials that Jackson’s action deserved further punishment.

John Simpson replaced Jackson.

The Raiders started the game without right tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The rest of their starting line, including Jackson, missed practice this week after close contact with Brown.

The Raiders then saw Sam Young, starting for Brown, limp off in the first half with a knee injury. Brandon Parker, the only other tackle dressed for the Raiders, came in at right tackle.

The Raiders’ six-play, 71-yard scoring drive included back-to-back defensive penalties against the Bucs. One negated a sack and another an interception. The Raiders trail 24-17.

