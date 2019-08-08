Gabe Jackson carted off at chippy Raiders, Rams joint practice

The Raiders and Rams got through their first day of their joint practices without any big fights, but Thursday’s session has been a bit different.

Per multiple reports from the practice, Raiders tackle Tyler Roemer got into it with members of the Rams and punches were thrown before things cooled down. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to his players after that incident, which came after an earlier scuffle involving Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Raiders right guard Gabe Jackson.

Jackson came out of that unscathed, but his day took a turn for the worse a short time later. Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Jackson was unable to put weight on one of his legs after getting hurt and he was carted off the field to undergo further evaluation.

The nature of Jackson’s injury remains to be seen, but any extended absence would be a blow to an offensive line that will already be without left guard Richie Incognito for the first two weeks of the season.