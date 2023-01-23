Gabe Davis' top plays 2022 season
Watch the best plays by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis from the 2022 NFL season.
The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.
Which NFL teams will punch their ticket to the conference championships? The NFL Divisional Round is shaping up to be an all-time weekend.
The 49ers and Eagles vie for the NFC's spot in the Super Bowl while the Bengals and Chiefs battle to return to the big game.
The 49ers are marching on to their second consecutive NFC championship game after beating Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday. They will face the Eagles.
No major injury updates for the 49ers after their divisional playoff win.
NFL Twitter had a field day when the Dallas Cowboys' last play call failed miserably against the 49ers on Sunday.
The 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship Game for the second straight season after they beat the Cowboys on Sunday night.
Dak Prescott is out-played by Brock Purdy, and the 49ers are moving on while the Cowboys’ season is over
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
The Bears won't be a suitor for Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers trading the star quarterback could have a ripple effect that impacts a key part of the Bears' offseason.
Should Mike McCarthy's latest playoff meltdown force the Cowboys to turn to Sean Payton? They could be a late entrant to the former Saints coach's sweepstakes:
Super Bowl odds show there isn't much separation between the final four teams.
The Eagles and 49ers, the top two seeds in the NFC playoff bracket, will meet Sunday in Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game. By Reuben Frank
The Cowboys' season once again comes to an end at the hands of Kyle Shanahan's 49ers. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Two years ago, after the Bills lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs lingered on the field for a long time. Today, after the team’s second straight loss in the divisional round, Diggs made a quick exit. Via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com, Diggs left the locker room at Highmark Stadium [more]
The Cowboys-49ers divisional round game came down to coaching. It should not surprise that Mike McCarthy was on the wrong end of that equation.
Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.