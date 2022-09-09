Gabe Davis scores Bills’ first 2022 TD on perfect play-action throw (video)

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Buffalo Bills capped their opening drive of the 2022 NFL season against the Los Angeles Rams in impressive fashion.

Quarterback Josh Allen connected on a 26-yard touchdown to receiver Gabe Davis. It ended a nine-play drive.

On a 3rd-and-1 snap, the Bills went with a play-action pass. Davis had tons of real estate in front of him thanks to the fake at the end of the play and he gave Buffalo a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Check out the first Bills touchdown of 2022 below:

