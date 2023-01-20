Gabe Davis reveals Von Miller put replica Lombardi Trophy in Bills locker room

If it looks like Gabe Davis is playing with a little bit of extra motivation when the Bills face the Bengals, it’s because he is.

Davis, spotted staying after practice this week to do some extra ball catching, explained to reporters that he’s got some extra motivation on his side.

Winning a Super Bowl is enough, but injured teammate Von Miller took an extra step for his squad. While rehabbing, Miller brought in a replica Lombardi Trophy and quietly put it in the Bills locker room.

Davis revealed Miller doing that is giving him that extra push, plus his family is helping too.

Check out Davis and his full revelation via the WKBW-TV clip below:

Von Miller put a replica Lombardi Trophy in the Bills locker room and told the team "you said you'd do anything for it" Pretty powerful statement from a player who knows what it takes to win it all #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/q8SeCRze8C — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 18, 2023

