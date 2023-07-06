Gabe Davis named ‘X-Factor’ for Bills offense in 2023

It’s a going to be a pivotal upcoming season for the career of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis.

CBS Sports says it’s not just one for the player, but the team as well.

The outlet named one “X-Factor” for every NFL team in 2023. With quarterbacks excluded, Davis was the selection for the Bills.

First, here’s how CBS Sports came to that conclusion:

Buffalo Bills: WR Gabe Davis Davis was expected to take a huge step forward as Buffalo’s No. 2 receiver behind Stefon Diggs last season. In the Week 1 game against the Rams, he shined, hauling in four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. But he also got injured during that game, missed Week 2, and then never really got on track the rest of the year. He ended up playing a career-high 91% of the team’s offensive snaps, but saw his catch rate hit a career-low 51.6% as he hauled in 48 catches for 836 yards and seven scores. Now healthy and headed into Year 4 of his NFL career, can Davis become a true No. 2? We’re about to find out.

Davis, a fourth-round pick of the Bills in 2020, outplayed his draft stock early in his tenure in Buffalo. That came to the forefront with his record-setting playoff performance.

After that, expectations were high heading into the 2022 season but Davis had an up-and-down year. The hope for many in Buffalo is that Davis plays at a consistent level next season because that would make the Bills offense that much more threatening.

In terms of the personal side of it, Davis needs to have a good season. Undoubtedly he’s done enough in his NFL career to earn another contract–this relates to the size of that deal.

After 2023, Davis will see the end of his rookie deal in Buffalo. He’s slated to become a free agent and if he has a better season next year, Davis could see a nice pay day come his way… whether that’s from the Bills or from someone else.

Davis, 24, had a 93 targets last season in 15 games played in 2022. He hauled in 48 catches for 836 yards and seven touchdowns. All of those numbers were career-highs.

