Gabe Davis looks good, McDermott misses practice: Notes from Day 6 of Bills training camp

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott was not at practice Tuesday morning at St. John Fisher University.

The media was told that McDermott was back home dealing with a family matter and that he would be back on campus later in the afternoon. In his stead, assistant head coach/defensive line coach Eric Washington ran the practice with help from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Washington had just spoken Monday about the close relationship he and McDermott have dating back to their days together with the Carolina Panthers, which is why with McDermott taking on the duties of defensive coordinator, he decided to give Washington the assistant head coach title this season.

“Sean and I have worked together for over a decade and so obviously there's a lot of experiences together, there's a lot of dialogue that we've had over the years, trust that we built with each other,” Washington said. “At the end of the (2022) season, once we sat down and kind of talked about his new role and how I could best assist him, be a great resource for him, we talked about that and we decided that that was a move that we wanted to make and I was excited to do it.”

Here are a few thoughts I had about the sixth day of workouts, and the second in full pads:

Buffalo Bills offense struggled mightily

Ed Oliver and the defensive line had a strong day.

But that comes with a caveat: They spent much of the 11-on-11 sessions working on third-and-long situations and knowing that, the defense was teeing off. At times Josh Allen and the other quarterbacks were under siege as the defensive line dominated.

You can look at that in one of two ways: Hey, the D-line was excellent, or, the offensive line was terrible. For me, it’s disappointing that the O-line wasn’t a little more efficient in keeping rushers away from Allen as he had to continually check down to avoid getting sacked.

At the right guard spot, rookie O’Cyrus Torrence continues to share snaps with holdover starter Ryan Bates, but it’s way too early to determine who’s leading in that competition. I also noticed David Edwards getting a little more run at left guard with the first unit, but Monday, I think Connor McGovern had some type of issue that may have cut into his reps Tuesday.

Gabe Davis looks very good

Bills receiver Gabe Davis looks for yards after a catch during training camp.

There has been so much talk about how Davis has to become more consistent this season. Well, based on the first week of camp, Davis has been consistent; consistently good. He has made plays almost every time the ball has been thrown his way and if he carries that into the regular season, people will forget all about the Bills not landing Odell Beckham Jr. or DeAndre Hopkins.

“I have expectations for myself and the way I play the game and the way I do things,” Davis said last week. “What everybody else says is just how they feel, I guess. But for me, I'm hard on myself. I work hard to do great things. And each and every day I'm out there I try to separate myself from others.”

Tyrel Dodson has the inside track at middle linebacker

Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson working on his footwork at training camp.

The Bills don’t just hand out jobs to their draft picks, which is why Dodson — a former undrafted free agent who has been with the Bills since 2020 — seems to be getting more reps with the first-team defense than 2022 third-round pick Terrel Bernard.

At 237 pounds, Dodson plays with a little more pop than the 222-pound Bernard, plus he’s now in his fourth season in the Buffalo defense whereas Bernard has only year on his resume. To a lesser extent, A.J. Klein and Baylon Spector are in the mix, but this feels like a two-man race between Dodson and Bernard.

Regardless of who wins the job, he will have a massive task trying to replace Tremaine Edmunds.

“I think just in general, at any position, when you have to replace someone that's had a ton of reps and a ton of experience and has been fairly healthy, there's obviously going to be growth that has to happen through that,” linebackers coach Bobby Babich said. “There's a great opportunity for a lot of good football players to be able to step into that role.”

Buffalo Bills news: Gabe Davis looks good, other training camp notes