Gabe Davis hauls in second deep touchdown, Bills lead 17-3

Gabe Davis just can’t stop scoring.

The receiver caught his second deep pass of the day for a 62-yard touchdown, giving Buffalo a 17-3 lead over Pittsburgh.

Buffalo had just gotten the ball back after a Pittsburgh three-and-out. Quarterback Josh Allen stood in the pocket and fired a deep ball down the middle of the field to Davis, who was able to fend off safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and control the ball into the end zone.

With his 98-yard score in the first quarter, Davis now has two catches for 160 yards and two TDs on Sunday.

Allen is 8-of-15 passing for 261 yards with a pair of TDs and an interception.

Pittsburgh also announced defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi is questionable to return with a back injury.

