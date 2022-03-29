Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. to play in NABC-Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game

After both players were reported to be heading to the NBA draft, we got another official sign that Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr.’s time at Michigan State is over on Tuesday when both players were announced to be playing in the 2022 NABC-Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game this weekend in New Orleans.

The All-Star Game will be played Friday at 4:30 pm (ET) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network.

Congrats to our guy GB! He will play in the 2022 NABC-Reese's Division I College All-Star Game this weekend in New Orleans 🏀 pic.twitter.com/oSBtNkfyAE — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 29, 2022

Another s/o to @marcusbingham0! He's heading to New Orleans to play in the 2022 NABC-Reese's Division I College All-Star Game this weekend🏀 pic.twitter.com/cJUMI8EG9F — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 29, 2022

NABC – Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game – East Roster

R.J. Cole, UConn – G

Trent Frazier, Illinois – G

Brad Davison, Wisconsin – G

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest – G

Jeenathan Williams, Buffalo – F

Tyrese Martin, UConn – G

D’Shawn Schwartz, George Mason – F

E.J. Anosike, Can State Fullerton – F

John Fulkerson, Tennessee – F

Chuba Ohams, Fordman – F

Grant Golden, Richmond – F

Head Coach: Ritchie McKay, Liberty

NABC – Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game – West Roster

Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans – G

Alex Barcello, BYU – G

Davion Mintz, Kentucky – G

Taz Sherman, West Virginia – G

Mark Smith, Kansas State – G

Stanley Umude, Arkansas – G

Gabe Brown, Michigan State – F

Ryan Davis, Vermont – F

Nick Muszynski, Belmont – C

Marcus Bingham Jr., Michigan State – F

Head Coach: Dennis Gates, Missouri

