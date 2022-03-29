Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. to play in NABC-Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Brewster
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gabe Brown
    American basketball player

After both players were reported to be heading to the NBA draft, we got another official sign that Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr.’s time at Michigan State is over on Tuesday when both players were announced to be playing in the 2022 NABC-Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game this weekend in New Orleans.

The All-Star Game will be played Friday at 4:30 pm (ET) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network.

NABC – Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game – East Roster
R.J. Cole, UConn – G
Trent Frazier, Illinois – G
Brad Davison, Wisconsin – G
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest – G
Jeenathan Williams, Buffalo – F
Tyrese Martin, UConn – G
D’Shawn Schwartz, George Mason – F
E.J. Anosike, Can State Fullerton – F
John Fulkerson, Tennessee – F
Chuba Ohams, Fordman – F
Grant Golden, Richmond – F

Head Coach: Ritchie McKay, Liberty

NABC – Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game – West Roster
Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans – G
Alex Barcello, BYU – G
Davion Mintz, Kentucky – G
Taz Sherman, West Virginia – G
Mark Smith, Kansas State – G
Stanley Umude, Arkansas – G
Gabe Brown, Michigan State – F
Ryan Davis, Vermont – F
Nick Muszynski, Belmont – C
Marcus Bingham Jr., Michigan State – F

Head Coach: Dennis Gates, Missouri

More!

Why RB Davion Primm could be a darkhorse candidate to replace Kenneth Walker III

2023 4-star Detroit DL Jalen Thompson to visit MSU on Tuesday

Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star Texas LB S'Maje Burrell

Recommended Stories