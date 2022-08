Reuters

Nigeria's military will use maximum firepower to uproot the armed groups that are behind mounting insecurity in the country, the airforce said on Wednesday, amid concerns that the situation, if unchecked, could impact a general election in February. Attacks by Islamist insurgents in the northeast and kidnappings for ransom and killings of villagers in the northwest have become an almost daily occurrence in Nigeria. Nigerian Air Force (NAF) head Air Marshal Oladayo Amao told commanders during a Tuesday meeting that the security situation "remains fluid and uncertain" with armed groups moving between northern states, a statement released by NAF on Wednesday said.