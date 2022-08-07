Gabby Williams with a Block vs. Las Vegas Aces

Reuters Videos

STORY: Video released by emergency crews from Ukraine's Mykolaiv region shows heavily damaged homes and burning bushland as fighting in the region heats up.Posting on social media, SES said they were aware of 19 fires in Mykolaiv region, nine of which they said were caused by "enemy shelling."SES said four residential buildings had been saved. Multiple fires had broke out in dry grass and bushland, SES said.Mykolaiv, a southern Ukrainian city located 37 miles northwest of Russian-occupied Kherson, has been a focal point since early in the conflict. British military intelligence said on Saturday that it expected the war would enter a new phase, with most fighting shifting to a nearly 217 mile front stretching southwest from near Zaporizhzhia to Kherson.