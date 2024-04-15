Gabby Tweten becomes triple gold medalist in figure skating

Apr. 15—JAMESTOWN — Three years ago, Annika Tweten became the first-ever double gold medalist in the history of the James River Figure Skating Club.

She has been one-upped by her younger sister, Gabby.

Last month, Tweten became the first-ever triple gold medalist in the figure skating club's history. To become a triple gold medalist, a skater must pass all the levels in each of the Moves in the Field (MIF), Senior Solo Free Dance and freeskate categories.

"For example," Tweten said, "For freeskate, you must do the required jumps, spins and footwork sequences for that level to pass. Each level progresses and gets harder. There are nine levels to complete."

The last level, gold, requires seven double jumps, three spins and two different step sequences in a four-minute program.

"I'm thankful for the support I've had this season because, without my parents and coaches, I couldn't imagine accomplishing what I did," Tweten said.

Tweten's final competitive skating season started in September.

"This season, I knew I wanted to complete my gold free skate by the time I graduated," Tweten said. "Coming into this year's season, I was at silver freeskate and still needed to pass pre-gold and gold."

Tweten passed the pre-gold free skate level in October and then passed the gold freeskate level in March.

"I've continued skating because of how fun it is," Tweten said simply. "I enjoy seeing progress after many hours of training and getting to perform at competitions. I also look forward to the ice show every year because it's a chance for our whole club to come together and show others the talent within our club.

"Skating has taught me to work hard," she said. "It takes dedication to keep pushing through to continue passing levels."

Since Tweten started skating competitively, the senior has passed through eight moves in the field levels and nine free skate levels. She has also passed the senior solo free dance.

Tweten began ice skating at 2 years old at a birthday party.

"My older sister had also started skating the year before I joined and inspired me," Tweten said. "I then started competing at 4 years old and after that, I was hooked. I've been skating ever since."

During the six-month season, Tweten competed in six competitions and practiced four days a week. The senior also coached junior skaters twice a week for the figure skating club to spend a grand total of about 10 hours at the rink every week.

While she is set to graduate in May, Tweten's skating will continue at the University of North Dakota (UND) next year.

"My goal was to try out and hopefully make the UND (hockey) cheer team for next fall," Tweten said. "I knew I wanted to continue skating in college and UND allows me to do that while staying in North Dakota. I was also inspired by Morgan Thoreson, a previous teammate — and now one of the coaches for the club — as she cheered for the UND hockey team."

Tweten tried out for UND's cheer team a couple of weeks ago.

"It was a two-day event that started on (April 5)," Tweten said. "We had to come to the tryouts already knowing the required sideline cheer and UND fight song cheer. We also had to come with a prepared 1-minute, 30-second solo that showcased our best skills and show elements."

Tweten said potential cheer squad members learned the on-ice choreography required for the tryouts and reviewed the sideline dances on Friday while Saturday marked the official day of tryouts.

"There was a list of individual elements that we needed to execute in front of the judging panel," Tweten said in reflection. "We then had to do a synchro routine to show that we can skate with a group of skaters. After that, we were judged on our sideline and fight song cheers. Finally, we performed our solos. I had a great time meeting all of the girls. It made that experience so much better."

Tweten returned back to the Buffalo City on April 6 and anxiously awaited the results of her trip up to Grand Forks.

"After waiting what felt like forever, I got an email from the coach Sunday morning saying I made the team," Tweten said. "We had a team kickoff meeting that afternoon. I can't wait to continue skating next season in college and experience UND hockey game days as a cheerleader. I'm excited to be a part of an amazing team with amazing girls."