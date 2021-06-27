Gabby Thomas wins women's 200 meters at U.S. Olympic trials with second-fastest time ever, Allyson Felix fails to qualify

Gabby Thomas ran a world-leading 21.94 seconds in the semifinals of the women’s 200 meters on Friday — and her momentum carried over to Saturday.

Thomas eclipsed her previous career-best as she crossed the finish line in 21.61 to win the women’s 200 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials. Her time is the second-fastest in the history of the women’s 200 meters and puts her in illustrious company. Only Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world-record 21.34 seconds from 1988 is faster.

"I’ve been working so hard," Thomas said. "I moved to Austin, Texas to train for this. I still just cannot believe it. I’m so, so happy. I’ve been working so hard. I’m really grateful."

Jenna Prandini ran a personal-best 21.89 to finish second, and Anavia Battle crossed the line in 21.95 to finish third.

Thomas, a Harvard graduate, has propelled herself to a serious gold-medal contender in Tokyo after speeding through the preliminary rounds and running one of the best times ever.

"Since coming here my expectations for myself have gotten even higher," Thomas said. "Now when I step on the track, I do expect to run sub-22, which is something I love for myself and I’m really excited about."

Thomas has valid reasons to be excited after her performance in Eugene. She ran sub-22 seconds in the opening round, semifinal and final of the 200 meters.

Leading up to the trials, though, Thomas had a harrowing experience.

After winning the 200 meters at the Golden Games on May 9, Thomas underwent an MRI to diagnose what had seemed to be a nagging hamstring injury. The results of the MRI revealed a tumor on her liver.

"The more and more I spoke to people, the more the word 'cancer' was used. I was scared," Thomas said on social media on June 7.

Thankfully, though, Thomas received news from doctors that the tumor is benign and won’t need to be operated on.

"I am so excited to compete - feeling much lighter with this weight off of my shoulders! One of the greatest gifts in life is our health," Thomas said prior to the trials on social media.

"I remember telling God, 'If I am healthy, I’m gonna go out and win trials,' " she said.

Thomas did in emphatic fashion. Now she is off to Tokyo healthy and running better than she ever has.

Allyson Felix comes up short in 200 meters

Allyson Felix made the U.S. Olympic team in the women’s 400 meters, but she won’t be competing in the event that she's won an Olympic gold medal.

Felix didn’t qualify in the 200 meters after placing fifth at the trials. She ran a season-best 22.11, but the top three finishers qualified for Tokyo.

Entering Saturday’s final, Felix had the third-fastest time in the event.

Felix won a gold medal in the 200 meters at the 2012 London Olympics after placing second in 2004 and 2008.

Felix, 35, is one of the most decorated Olympians of all time. She is the only female track and field athlete to win six Olympic gold medals. The veteran sprinter’s nine overall Olympic medals are tied with former runner Merlene Ottey for most ever by a female Olympian in track and field history.

Saturday’s 200 meters event was Felix last time running at the Olympic trials.

"I feel a mixed of all emotions. I'm real excited obviously to be going to Tokyo. There's a part of me that's sad because this has been my life for so long," Felix said. "This is my last time around. I feel sad for that, but also excited for what’s to come."

