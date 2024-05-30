Gabby Douglas Won’t Be Competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics



Whether you were rooting for the Fierce Five during the 2012 Olympics or have recently found yourself following the Team USA gymnastics team, you were probably looking forward to Gabby Douglas'potential comeback at this year's games after her 8-year hiatus. However, on May 29, the three-time Olympic gold medalist revealed that she has withdrawn from the upcoming Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas (aka her last chance to qualify for the highly-anticipated summer Olympics in Paris).

Per ESPN, Gabby is pulling out of the competition because of an ankle injury she suffered during training earlier in the week. "I love this sport and I love pushing my limits," Gabby told the sports outlet, which noted that she would have been the oldest American woman to compete in gymnastics at the Olympics since 1952. "I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number, and you can accomplish anything you work hard for."

The US Championships in Fort Worth would have been her last chance to earn an invite to the Olympic trials in Minneapolis, which kick off in June. Despite the setback, the athlete remains hopeful for the next Olympics. "I proved to myself and to the sport that my skills remain at an elite level," Gabby added. "My plan is to continue to train for the LA 2028 Olympics. It would be such an honor to represent the US at a home Olympics."

Wishing Gabby a smooth recovery, because we will be rooting for her during the 2028 games in LA!

