The GAA Social: Aimee Mackin says Gaelic Games integration must not be derailed by negativity

Aimee Mackin has helped Armagh make a sensational return to Division One in 2024

Armagh footballer Aimee Mackin says Gaelic Games' three wings must remain steadfast in their plan to amalgamate in 2027 in the face of any practical difficulties that may crop up.

Mackin told The GAA Social that she is very much in favour of the integration plan unveiled last month.

However, she did admit her concern that the amalgamation could potentially be derailed by "negativity".

"I want people to stick with the process," added Mackin.

"It's not [all] going to go swimmingly. They are going to be things that people aren't going to agree with but I think stick with it and see where it gets to.

"I've heard negative things about it and positive things about it. My attitude is think of the positives. Think it's going to work.

"There are going to be a lot of hard discussions probably that have to be had. The right people are probably in the roles to do that," continued the 2020 Ladies Gaelic Football Players' Player of the Year.

Mackin believes LGFA won't be 'swallowed up'

The Shane O'Neill's clubwoman is confident the Ladies Gaelic Football Association won't be "swallowed up" as a result of the integration process.

Some ladies football voices do have misgivings about the planned amalgamation, pointing our the astonishing rise of the sport in recent times under the leadership of the LGFA.

However, Mackin feels that the unity of the GAA, the LGFA and the Camogie Association will formalise something that is already a reality at club level.

"It's still going to be ladies football. When I was growing up, it was always 'the GAA'. The GAA has always been the heading and you have four codes under that. For me in my head, it's not really a big difference."

The 26-year-old, who been capped for the Northern Ireland football team in addition to playing for AFL club Melbourne along with her sister Blaithin, admits that playing conditions for ladies inter-county footballers - certainly in the case of Armagh - have improved considered since she joined the squad as an 18-year-old.

"I remember the first few years, you would maybe find out about five o'clock [in the evening] that 'we're training in Lurgan now'.

"At the time, I was 18, 19….loving life playing football so I didn't really think too much about it. If it was happening now, I'd be like, 'right we need to get out act together'. I would be a bit grumpier."

Thankfully it's now a very different situation with the county's ladies board having opened it own training facility in Killean in south Armagh a couple of years ago, thanks largely to the efforts of their chairperson Sinead Reel, which was a first in ladies gaelic football.

"It's been brilliant for us having Killean. Just having that stability is big for us," added Mackin.

"You can go up early if you want and go and have a kickabout. You don't have to text somebody to open doors. It just feels like your own club ground."

That stability may have proved a part in Armagh finally achieving promotion to Division One last year and they have made a sensational start in the top-flight over the past six weeks by winning their five opening games, which has included their most recent wins over Meath and Kerry.

With Waterford, Cork and Galway also having accounted for, the Orchard woman currently have a five-point lead over Kerry at the top of the table, in a competition where a win earns three points.

"So far so good. We're only in March so it's early days yet. We'll enjoy it because we haven't been in Division One long enough to not enjoy these moments."

Can Armagh win the All-Ireland title?

Given their fast start to 2024, inevitably there have been suggestions that Greg McGonigle's side will be genuine contenders for All-Ireland later this year.

Mackin is reluctant to get drawn into such conversations.

Asked whether Armagh are good enough to win this year's All-Ireland, Mackin, after a long pause, replies: "I'd say yes but there are a lot of experienced other counties that have been there longer than us so we have to build our own little experiences.

"There are a lot of teams there that are very good. Dublin, Kerry, Meath…..so there are always big challenges and I think in the ladies game at the minute, there are seven or eight teams that can win it which makes it difficult.

"We're there or thereabouts but we probably still have to develop a bit more in terms of our age range.

"There are a couple of us in and around 26, 27 and then the 18, 19-year-olds coming in so it's just about developing them and being the team we want to be and developing the system we want to play," added Mackin, who sees herself continuing to play for Armagh until "in and around 31, 32".