GAA Classic Cars Is Selling The 1971 Cutlass Chip Foose Built For Tim Mc Graw’s 40th Birthday

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a unique addition to your collection.

In the world of muscle cars and automotive classics, few vehicles capture the heart and imagination quite like the Oldsmobile Cutlass. The 1971 Cutlass, however, is no ordinary specimen. This particular model, bearing the VIN 342671M221613, has a back story as alluring as its vintage curves and aggressive stance. Built by the legendary Chip Foose, it was a 40th birthday gift to none other than country music superstar Tim McGraw.

So, what makes this car not just another vintage Oldsmobile? It begins with a complete frame-off build in 2007 that transformed it from a classic muscle car into a modern-day engineering marvel. Under the hood lies an LS7 Z06 engine, the same roaring beast that churns out a staggering 505 horsepower. And it doesn't stop there—paired with this engine is a 4L60E Bowler Performance Transmission, delivering a performance package that could give many contemporary sports cars a run for their money.

The car's handling capabilities have also been given a twenty-first-century overhaul. A complete Hotchkis suspension fitted with coil overs ensures that the car remains glued to the road, no matter the driving conditions. The Cutlass employs a Currie 9" rear axle to handle all that extra power, ensuring stability and robustness in performance.

Now let's talk about style—a Foose signature. The Cutlass is adorned with custom paint that radiates aesthetic brilliance, a sight to behold for both die-hard Oldsmobile fans and newcomers alike. The bumpers are cleverly tucked to give the car a sleeker look, and a custom hood enhances its aggressive profile. Further elevating its visual appeal are 19-inch and 20-inch custom wheels designed by Foose himself, adding a dash of modern sophistication to the car's classic charm.

Step inside, and you're greeted by a cabin that exudes luxury and style. Stitch Corp, a firm renowned for high-quality upholstery, crafted the leather interior. The seats are not just places to sit; they are thrones that envelop you in a cocoon of comfort and luxury. If the engine is the heart of this Cutlass, then surely the interior is its soul.

No Tim McGraw birthday gift would be complete without a nod to music. The Cutlass features a custom stereo that delivers crystal clear sound quality, ensuring that the car's auditory experience matches its visual and performance grandeur.

And for those moments when you want to feel the wind in your hair, there's a Hartz cloth top that adds a convertible-like touch to this stunning creation.

Finally, let's not forget about stopping power—quite literally. Baer 6 Piston Big Brakes provide this Cutlass with enough stopping prowess to handle its immense horsepower, offering both safety and an exciting driving experience.

In conclusion, this 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass is far from your average vintage car. A star-studded collaboration between Chip Foose and Tim McGraw, it embodies a perfect blend of classic charm and modern performance. It's not just a car; it's a rolling piece of art, a testament to what happens when stellar engineering meets iconic design and star power. For those lucky enough to experience it, this Cutlass offers not just a ride, but a journey through time, blending the best of yesteryears with the marvels of modern technology.

GAA Classic Cars is actively taking consignments for their upcoming auction November 2-4. Please visit GAA Classic Cars to get started.





Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.