GA R3 Summit focuses on hunting, angling, sports shooting

COVINGTON – The GA R3 Summit is back, stirring excitement for innovative conservation and outdoor recreation programming. The annual gathering fosters collaboration among professionals and volunteers dedicated to passing on the traditions of hunting, angling and sport shooting to others.

Happening in Covington on July 10, this free event invites stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to discuss challenges and solutions in conservation-focused recreation. Attendees gain insights into how these activities contribute to wildlife conservation efforts, with advocates offering updates on ongoing initiatives and researchers sharing valuable data trends. Networking opportunities abound, ensuring participants leave with new connections and avenues for involvement.

Kimberly Clements, from the McDuffie Environmental Education Center, attests to the event’s impact.

“Attending the R3 Summit in July of each year has helped me form a solid network of individuals with incredible organizations that have the same passion of helping to diversify and increase participation in hunting and fishing in Georgia,” she said.

As an educator with Georgia DNR-WRD, Clements said she looks forward to incorporating insights from the summit into her programs.

This year's organizers are committed to equipping participants with resources to support the initiative's goals of recruiting, retaining, and reactivating hunters, anglers, and target shooters. Participants can expect to receive messaging materials, maps and places of interest, digital tools, and fact sheets.

The summit is sponsored by Quail Forever, Georgia Wildlife Federation, the Georgia DNR-Wildlife Resources Division, National Wild Turkey Federation, Georgia Chapter of Safari Club International, and Ducks Unlimited.

Gino D’Angelo said he believes in the R3 mission.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a family of hunters with a strong conservation ethic,” he said. “R3 is an amazing opportunity for new hunters and former hunters to engage in the outdoors. As a hunter and teacher, it is my honor to help welcome R3 participants into our fold.”

Conservation dollars are generated nationally through the sales of shooting equipment, firearm ammunition, fishing equipment, and boat fuel. The number of hunting and fishing licenses sold in Georgia directs those funds to local habitat improvements, wildlife management, hunter education, and access to both public land and waters.

The Georgia R3 Initiative aims to expand and diversify participation in hunting, angling and shooting sports, welcoming all enthusiasts. For those passionate about conservation and outdoor recreation, the GA R3 Summit offers a platform to learn, connect, and contribute to a sustainable future. Learn more and register at gwf.org/r3.