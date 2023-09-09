G20 latest: leaders reach consensus on joint declaration

India’s Prime Minister Nardendra Modi has announced a consensus on the joint declaration at the G20 Summit.

It comes despite differences within the group over the war in Ukraine which cast doubt over the viability of the agreement.

Indian’s Sherpa Amitabh Kant said a “100 per cent consensus on all developmental and geo political issues” has been agreed upon.

Kant said the new declaration is a “powerful call for the planet, people, peace and prosperity in today’s world”.

On Saturday Rishi Sunak spoke with Modi about a potential trade deal with Britain and India.

Discussions likely included India’s demand that the UK agrees to issue more visas to its workers in return for it granting tariff free access for British goods.

The two men are were also expected to talk about the invasion of Ukraine, on which New Delhi has remained neutral because of its strong ties with Russia.

Vladimir Putin will stay away from the summit meaning the Kremlin will once more be represented by Sergey Lavrov, its foreign minister.

03:56 PM BST

03:45 PM BST

Crypto regulation being discussed

A global framework to regulate crypto assets is being discussed at the G20 Summit.

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there is a “growing global consensus” around the requirement for crypto asset regulation.

She said the G20 will support the IMF and Financial Stability Board to achieve this.

03:35 PM BST

Murty meets young designers

Murty meets with young designers and women leaders in sustainable fashion and technology at the British Council in Delhi - No 10 Downing Street

03:05 PM BST

G20 Summit in pictures

France's President Emmanuel Macron greets Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before the start of the second working session - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom speaks to the media at the G20 Leaders' Summit - Dan Kitwood/Getty

US President Joe Biden talks to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before the start of the second working session meeting - Simon Walker/Shutterstock

02:37 PM BST

Sunak meets Mauritius Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak met Mauritius Prime Minister, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the G20 Summit in Delhi today.

They discussed opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, as Commonwealth partners, in areas of shared interest, including strengthening trade and tackling the impact of climate change.

They also assessed the progress made so far in the negotiations between Mauritius and the UK on the exercise of sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory/the Chagos Archipelago.

Both Prime Ministers agreed to meet again soon.

02:35 PM BST

Declaration 'significant' milestone says US national security adviser

The joint declaration is a “significant milestone for India’s chairmanship” the US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Mr Sullivan said it was a “vote of confidence that the G20 can come together to address a pressing range of issues”.

He noted the “consequential” paragraphs concerning the war in Ukraine and added: “From our perspective, it does a very good job of standing up for the principle that states cannot use force to seek territorial acquisition.”

02:20 PM BST

‘Historic’ new rail and port deal

A new railways and port corridor will link the US, India and Gulf states after a “historic” deal was announced at the G20 Summit today.

President Joe Biden described it as “game-changing regional investment” in a move which is seen as a counter to China’s Belt and Road initiative, which has similar objectives.

The corridor is expected to link the Middle East by rail and connect the countries to India by port.

It aims to improve the efficiency of energy resource transportation to Europe from the Gulf.

01:52 PM BST

In case you missed it: Sunak's wife plays football at summit

Rishi Sunak’s wife played football barefoot and met children in India on the first day of her trip.

Edward Malnick writes about Akshata Murty stealing the spotlight at the G20 Summit.

The Telegraph’s Sunday Political Editor is in New Delhi covering the event.

Read the full story here.

01:40 PM BST

Sunak and wife visit British Council in Delhi

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty visit the British Council in Delhi where they met with students and staff - No 10 Downing Street/BEEM

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty visit the British Council in Delhi where they met with students and staff - No 10 Downing Street/BEEM

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty visit the British Council in Delhi where they met with students and staff - No 10 Downing Street/BEEM

01:32 PM BST

A mutual 'passion for cricket' aiding talks, Sunak says

🇬🇧🇮🇳



Two nations, one ambition.



An ambition rooted in our shared values, the connection between our people and – of course – our passion for cricket. pic.twitter.com/1W4wkiYCjY — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 9, 2023

01:29 PM BST

Reaching a trade agreement would be 'hard work' says Sunak

Rishi Sunak stressed it would be “hard work” to seal a free trade agreement with India but said the UK would “keep going for it”.

Asked by broadcasters in New Delhi whether he spoke to Narendra Modi about the sticking points in the negotiations, the Prime Minister said: “You wouldn’t expect me to get into the micro nitty gritty of the negotiations.

“That is why I said there is hard work to do. Trade deals of this size and ambition are never easy, and that is what we want - we want an ambitious, comprehensive trade deal. That has to be a win-win for both countries.

“I will never put arbitrary deadlines on trade deals for exactly this reason. They need to work for Britain, they need to work for the British people and we will get through the work that requires doing and just keep going for it.

“I’m confident there is a deal there to be done. But as I said there is hard work to go in order to achieve it. But if we can do it, it will be very exciting.

“But as I said, India is going to be an increasingly important country in global affairs over the coming years and decades. It is vital that the UK has a close relationship with India and an FTA is a way for us to do that, as well as broadening out our co-operation in a range of other areas too.”

01:27 PM BST

Sunak confident 'hurdles' can be overcome

The Prime Minister said he was confident the UK and India could “work through” free trade deal negotiation hurdles following a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said: “Prime Minister Modi and I had a very warm and productive discussion on a range of different things.

“With regard to the trade deal, there is a desire on both of our parts to see a successful trade deal concluded. The opportunities are there for both countries, but there is a lot of hard work that is still to go and we need to work through that, as we will do.

“But I think there are also opportunities for us to deepen our relationship in lots of different areas. He and I talked about that as well, whether it’s in defence and security, in education, research - all sorts of things that we could do more together.

“And it is important that we do. India, as this G20 is showing, is going to be one of the most important geopolitical actors over the next years and decades. It is important for the UK to have a close relationship with India.

“As I say, Prime Minister Modi and I talked about all the different ways in which we can strengthen and deepen that partnership.”

01:23 PM BST

India worked closely with Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia on consensus language

India worked closely with Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia on the language used in the consensus regarding Ukraine, according to India’s Sherpa.

01:15 PM BST

Sunak raised issue of jailed British citizen

Rishi Sunak used a meeting with Narendra Modi to raise the case of Jagtar Singh Johal, the British citizen who has been held in an Indian jail for almost five years.

In a formal statement Downing Street said the pair “discussed a number of consular issues” in a meeting between Mr Sunak and his Indian counterpart on Saturday.

Speaking to broadcasters at the G20 summit venue in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said: “Yes, I was able to, alongside a range of other consular issues that Prime Minister Modi and I discussed in the time that we had.

“And also the Foreign Office are continuing to provide support to Mr Johal’s family and will continue to do so.”

Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, Scotland, was in Punjab in northern India for his wedding in 2017 when his family say he was arrested and bundled into an unmarked car.

01:05 PM BST

UK-Singapore strategic partnership

Downing Street has praised the UK-Singapore partnership and stressed the importance of working together on trade, security, and science and technology.

A spokesperson said: “The Strategic Partnership is the latest example of the UK’s tilt to the Indo-Pacific, a significant diplomatic move which is seeing us invest more in this increasingly crucial region. Prime Minister Lee welcomed this heightened engagement.

“The leaders discussed the challenges and opportunities presented by AI. They agreed on the need for further work between international partners to ensure proper regulation of AI. The Prime Minister updated on progress towards the UK’s AI Safety Summit, and he and Prime Minister Lee looked forward to working together on this issue.”

12:59 PM BST

UK trade deal talks 'productive'

Sunak has received a warm reception in India, according to Modi, and the pair agreed on the importance of a partnership between the UK and India.

Talks with the ambition of landing a trade deal were said to be “productive” and the Prime Ministers are open to meeting again for further discussions.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister met India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in New Delhi today.

“He congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his country’s consummate presidency of the G20 this year, which has demonstrated India’s vital global leadership and influence. Prime Minister Modi noted the warm reception the Prime Minister has received in India.

“The leaders reflected on the close and growing ties between the UK and India, exemplified in the ‘living bridge’ between our people. They agreed it was important to build on the past and focus on the future, cementing a modern partnership in cutting-edge defence technology, trade and innovation. They also discussed a number of consular issues.

“The leaders had a productive conversation about negotiations on a UK-India Free Trade Agreement. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s ambition to deliver a landmark trade deal which benefits businesses and workers in both countries and grows our trade in both goods and services.

“They agreed that ministers and negotiating teams would continue to work at pace towards an FTA.

“The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi welcomed the opportunity to meet again in person and the Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Modi again on delivering a successful G20 Summit.”

12:15 PM BST

At G20 Sunak says 'very pleased' about Khalife arrest

Rishi Sunak said at the G20 Summit “very pleased” to hear that escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been captured.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates on Khalife.

12:10 PM BST

What is in the joint declaration

The paragraph in the consensus on the war in Ukraine states: “We note with deep concern the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world.”

Conflict in Ukraine was a sticking point for the agreement, but the contentious issue has been sidestepped by noting human suffering rather than blaming Russia for the invasion.

11:34 AM BST

India's Sherpa says new declaration is 'powerful'

Indian’s Sherpa Amitabh Kant said a “100 per cent consensus on all developmental and geo political issues” has been reached on the joint declaration.

Kant said the new geopolitical declaration is a “powerful call for the planet, people, peace and prosperity in today’s world”.

11:26 AM BST

Consensus reached on joint declaration

Modi announces the adoption of a new leaders declaration.

It comes despite differences within the group over the war in Ukraine which cast doubt over the viability of the agreement.

Modi is yet to disclose details.

11:20 AM BST

Spouses programme of G20 Summit

Prime Minister's wife Akshata Murty attends first day of the spouses programme of G20 Summit - Alice Hodgson/No 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister's wife Akshata Murty attends first day of the spouses programme of G20 Summit - Alice Hodgson/No 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister's wife Akshata Murty attends first day of the spouses programme of G20 Summit - Alice Hodgson/No 10 Downing Street

11:03 AM BST

Sunak tells Modi 'everyone was buzzing' after India's moon landing

Rishi Sunak and Narendra Modi have held talks on the fringes of the G20 summit in India.

The two premiers embraced with a hug and backslapping before Mr Sunak told his counterpart: “It is so nice to be here.”

In an apparent reference to the host venue in New Delhi, the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, the British Prime Minister said: “It is excellent, everything is excellent. This is beautiful, absolutely beautiful. It looks stunning. Everyone is excited, everyone is proud, it looks great.”

According to broadcast footage, Mr Modi invited cameras to remain for longer in the room as the two exchanged words.

After Mr Sunak told Mr Modi his daughters had followed India’s moon landing and that “everyone was buzzing” about the mission’s success.

Mr Sunak said: “As I said in there, it is a historic moment for India but also for the world in the way that you’ve done it.”

The pair were expected to discuss negotiations surrounding a potential UK-India post-Brexit free trade deal during the bilateral meeting.

The meeting was not freely open to the press, with British correspondents uncharacteristically locked out of covering the opening remarks.

11:00 AM BST

Modi launching global bio fuel alliance

India’s PM Narendra Modi said he is set to launch a Global Biofuel Alliance.

10:57 AM BST

Partnership with Singapore

Sunak has announced a partnership with Singapore on the back of the G20 Summit.

Earlier today he posted on LinkedIn and said: “Today we announced a new partnership with Singapore to grow the economy and create more jobs.”

Sunak said the move would give Singaporean companies more confidence to invest in the UK and vice versa.

He added that the UK and Singapore will also work together to counter “new and emerging threats” such as cyber.

10:45 AM BST

Sunak tells Modi summit is 'historic moment'

During a meeting with Nardendra Modi, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the G20 Summit in Delhi was a “historic moment for India but also for the world”, before adding: “Everything is excellent”.

The two leaders shared a warm embrace before sitting next to each other for a discussion.

10:23 AM BST

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived at the G20 summit.

He is due to hold meetings with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Last night at the opening of the Rugby World Cup Macron was booed by fans in the Stade de France.

It follows widespread protests across France over controversial pension reforms.

10:04 AM BST

Sunak meets Modi

British PM Rishi Sunak is currently in a meeting with Nardendra Modi, according to reports.

Sunak has previously spoken of “tremendous progress” regarding free trade agreement talks with India.

09:48 AM BST

G20 pictures this morning

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “It has been a productive morning at the G20 Summit in Delhi.”

Some glimpses from the G20 Summit this morning. pic.twitter.com/hyk1e7sRZ5 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 9, 2023

09:44 AM BST

Shipping and rail corridor talks

India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the US could be set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding setting up a shipping and railway corridor, reports suggest. The EU and other G20 countries may also be included.

US deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said the decision would help lower- and middle-income countries grow more quickly.

09:12 AM BST

'Stakes couldn't be higher' Action Aid says

ActionAid UK is calling on G20 leaders to honour previous climate finance commitments and to scale up climate change funding.

Dr. Halima Begum, chief executive of ActionAid UK, said: “As major powers meet against a backdrop of record-breaking temperatures and after a year of extreme weather events, the stakes couldn’t be any higher.”

Begum added: “Climate change is the single biggest threat facing our planet. Though we are now facing an existential crisis, powerful nations continue to play fast and loose with human lives and continue driving communities towards their demise.

“After heating the planet for over a century, major polluters have a moral obligation to those struggling to survive as a consequence of their actions. It’s time they fulfilled their promises to stump up the cash and help those that have contributed the least to climate meltdown.”

08:55 AM BST

Modi displays Hindi nameplate for his country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday with his nameplate prominently displaying the country’s Hindi name “Bharat,” writes Samaan Lateef in New Delhi.

Earlier this week, a G20 dinner invitation referring to India as Bharat sparked a political row, with opposition parties accusing the government of attempting to unilaterally rename the nation to promote its Hindu nationalist agenda.

08:51 AM BST

Erdogan held talks with Kishida on grain deal

Turkey’s President Erdogan has held talks with Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida on reviving the Black Sea Grain deal.

Grain from the Black Sea region is considered vital for staving off hunger in lower-income countries.

08:47 AM BST

'World looking to the G20' to solve 'enormous challenges' says Sunak

15 years ago, #G20 leaders came together for the first time to restore global growth after the financial crisis.



We meet at a time of enormous challenges – the world is looking to the G20 once again to provide leadership.



Together I believe we can address these challenges. pic.twitter.com/RFnry53YAf — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 9, 2023

08:30 AM BST

Sunak and Biden at G20

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to US President - Getty I

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak laughs with US President Joe Biden - Dan Kitwood/Getty

08:26 AM BST

Modi welcomes Sunak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India welcomes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - Getty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - REUTERS

08:17 AM BST

Foreign students 'hugely important' says Lammy

David Lammy, the Labour shadow foreign secretary, said foreign students are “hugely important” to Britain’s higher education system and economy.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 he said: “I think the fundamentals of a trade deal with India will pertain to agriculture, technology and critical minerals that we are going to need if we are serious about a clean energy transition.

“Clearly immigration remains an issue, but I don’t think its the substance stopping progress.

“We have more students now from China in this country than the entire European Union.

“Student numbers are hugely important in terms of the health of our higher education sector and their contribution to this economy.

“Of course it’s right that students come into this country and contribute... the real issue is concerns that you are not putting British workers ahead of those who might come in this country.”

He added: “The substance of a deal with India pertains to the critical minerals that we need for the transition, pertains to our life sciences which are a hugely important sector for our economy, and direct investment for our economy, which is down.

“Those are the central issues for a trade deal with India. It’s tangential to get bound up on immigration issues related to student visas.

“We have pressed the government on the importance of student visas, with many countries raising the issue of the ability of their students to come to our country, experience our higher education, invest in our economy and for some of them to stay for a short period afterwards to benefit from working here in the UK.

“But you have to ensure they are coming from the right places in the world and India is among them.”

07:49 AM BST

'Global issues matter' says Sunak

07:45 AM BST

Modi welcomes Africa to G20

Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South. pic.twitter.com/fQQvNEA17o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023

07:38 AM BST

Sunak prepares for One Earth session

Rishi Sunak is expected to speak about Ukraine, climate change and reducing global inflation at the session today, which is called One Earth.

07:23 AM BST

US President held talks with Modi

Joe Biden arrived in Delhi on Friday and held private talks with Mr Modi.

Biden’s attendance at the summit was in doubt due to his wife Jill testing positive for Covid.

07:20 AM BST

Sunak has refused more visas for India

Mr Sunak has refused to offer more work and student visas to India in order to secure a trade deal with the country - despite earlier pressure from Delhi.

07:14 AM BST

Prime Minister to address leaders at summit

The Prime Minister is to address leaders at the opening session of the G20 on One Earth, before holding talks with Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, in which the trade deal is likely to feature.

07:11 AM BST

Sunak at British Council headquarters

Ahead of the G20 summit commencing on Saturday, Mr Sunak met children at the British Council headquarters in Delhi along with his wife Akshata, having received a ceremonial welcome to the country where he is referred to in some quarters as “India’s son-in-law”.