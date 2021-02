Associated Press

Tom Thibodeau's first game against his former team turned out to be the last one for Ryan Saunders. Julius Randle had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the New York Knicks recovered after blowing a 21-point lead to pull out a 103-99 victory Sunday night over the Minnesota Timberwolves, who fired Saunders afterward. Thibodeau got the Timberwolves to a rare postseason spot — with Saunders one of his assistants — and might do the same this season in New York, where the Knicks are 15-16 and entered play in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.