The G.O.A.T. speaks: Adam Korsak weighs in on Flynn Appleby’s first season punting with Rutgers

Adam Korsak saw a lot of growth from Flynn Appleby this past fall, the former Rutgers standout noting that the punter who replaced him put together a strong season.

Korsak completed a strong first season in the CFL this summer and fall with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, averaging 47.6 yards per punt.

And for Appleby, he certainly faced no easy task this fall in taking over for a player in Korsak who was arguably the best to ever play for Rutgers. As a senior in 2022, Korsak won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter. He was also a finalist for the award in 2021.

It was quite the solid first season punting for Appleby, who was a redshirt two years ago while he learned the game. A former Aussie Rules standout, Appleby’s transition to college football was made easier by the presence of Korsak in 2022.

Korsak helped guide his fellow countryman’s redshirt season and it paid off for Rutgers this past fall when Appleby took over.

“Flynn is a tremendous person and talent. He will always chase excellence and will benefit greatly from all the experience he is getting,” Korsak told Rutgers Wire. “The 75-yard punt he had against Michigan early in the game is a glimpse of how effective he can be.”

The mentorship didn’t end, however, following Korsak’s senior year at Rutgers.

Korsak was with Rutgers for the second-part of the season, serving as an unofficial coach on the Scarlet Knights’ staff. In this capacity, he was a practice nearly every day, working with the specialists and being around the team.

“We both are Australian punters with similar styles and in similar schemes at Rutgers, which to be fair is unique in regard to traditional notions of punting,” Korsak said “I was able to share my experience of five years punting in it and tried to guide him throughout the year and especially into the next season as he gears up for his second year.” Appleby finished his first season at Rutgers with 39.6 yards per punt. In the Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami, two of Appleby’s three punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

Following the Pinstripe Bowl, Korsak went back to Australia. He will continue to train and work out as well as spend time with his family.

He learned a love for coaching, something he hopes to one day pursue.

But one day is not here, yet. “I definitely enjoy being involved in sports and especially at Rutgers football,” Korsak said. “I think I have an ability to equip and inspire others but I will play as long as I can.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire