The G.O.A.T? Davis puts himself in all-time Tyger great conversation with receiving records

MANSFIELD — When looking at Amarr Davis's receiving stat line from Friday's 38-28 win over West Holmes, it doesn't exactly jump off the page.

He had three catches for just 18 yards and one of those was a 15-yarder. Yet, he impacted the game in more ways than one with a 71-yard kickoff return, his second kickoff return for a TD on the season, after a safety in the first quarter and had four solo tackles as the Tygers handed West Holmes its first Ohio Cardinal Conference loss since Sept. 11, 2020, a streak spanning 1,092 days, and also gave the Knights their first two-game losing streak since Weeks 9 and 10 in 2019.

But those three catches were bigger than just some ho-hum receptions for short yardage. They gave Davis 141 catches in his Tyger career making him the most prolific pass catcher in Mansfield Senior football history. He surpassed 2020 grad Angelo Grose, who was runner up for the Ohio Mr. Football award in 2019 and led the Tygers to the Division III state championship game and is now a starting safety at Michigan State University, for the most catches all-time.

And he may be the GOAT of wide receivers for the Tygers. In Week 1, Davis caught five passes for 130 yards in a 35-14 loss to St. Vincent, St. Mary to become the all-time receiving yards leader in program history passing Chekiah Wachington's total of 1,884. He now has 2,190 yards for his career, the only Tyger to ever break the 1,900, 2,000 and 2,100-yard mark for a career.

That's GOAT status.

"He is definitely all-time," Mansfield Senior coach Chioke Bradley said. "Amarr Davis is a star. Amarr the Star. We can't be successful without him. When we line him up on the back side, he demands three guys leaving his teammates open on the other side. He gets everyone's attention and rightfully so. We are always cooking up new ways to get him the ball even when all eyes are on him. But this is a very much-deserved record for a great young man."

Davis currently has 20 catches for 419 (representing the Mansfield area code) yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 21 yards per catch and 104.75 yards per game.

"It is all thanks to God for blessing me with the abilities and talents and for putting my family, coaches and teammates around me," Davis said. "They trust and believe in me. It is a lot to take in, but I feel very fortunate to hold this record and thankful for everyone who got me here."

But there was another person who got Davis to where he is today. After his sophomore year, Davis decided to switch up his jersey number sporting No. 8 in the Tyger orange and brown, a coveted and historic number worn most recently by Grose along with Jake Soliday, who was a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

But representing those No. 8s who came before him wasn't the reason for the jersey change. He did it for the late Terrence Harris, a cousin who was murdered in 2018 after being fatally shot while riding in a car by Deshawn Dowdell.

"It means a lot to pass Angelo because he is an all-time Tyger great," Davis said. "But he is just one of the reasons I wear this number now. My sixth-grade year, my cousin died on April 8 so that is why I really wear this number."

And Davis has represented those past great 8s as well as his cousin beautifully over his Tyger career. A Mansfield Christian student who plays for Mansfield Senior because his home private school does not offer football, Davis has made a name for himself within the Tyger program. Last season, he was first team All-Ohio, first team All-Northwest District and first team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference honors as a standout safety when he collected nine interceptions leading the Tygers to the Division III Region 10 semifinals.

The past success and the records broken far from satisfy Davis as a football player.

"It feels good," Davis said. "But in the end, I just want to keep working and keep helping my team improve. We have much bigger goals this year than my individual stuff. We put ourselves in a great position in the OCC and we want more than just a league title."

Mansfield Senior's Amarr Davis broke the all-time receptions record three weeks after topping the all-time receiving yards list to put himself in the conversation as the greatest receiver in Tyger history.

The Tygers are in good shape to contend for an OCC title after knocking off West Holmes on Friday night as they host New Philadelphia in Week 5.

And with Amarr "The Star" Davis leading the charge, the sky is the limit.

