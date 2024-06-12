Günok and Can Kahveci miss training as German Turks pack stands

Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella (C) gives instructions during public training ahead of the 2024 European Football Championship. Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

Around 2,500 fans cheered the Turkish squad at a public training session at their camp for Euro 2024 in north-eastern Germany on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Mert Günok and attacker Irfan Can Kahveci skipped the session as a precautionary measure, according to a Turkish football association spokesman.

Most of the fans in the stands were young after tickets for the open training session were distributed to local schools. Other supporters from Germany's large Turkish diaspora also attended.

Vincenzo Montella's team were serenaded with flags, home-made signs and chants of Türkiye, Türkiye (Turkey, Turkey). Some of the fans were rewarded with autographs while others had waited to see their heroes long before the session even began.

A freestyle football juggler entertained the crowd ahead of training and Turkish music played on the stadium speakers.

Supporters also stocked up on jerseys and other fan merchandise sold from a van.

Turkey play Georgia in Group F on Tuesday in Dortmund and also face Portugal and the Czech Republic.