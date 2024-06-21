G-Men forward Blake Graham 1st team All-Class 2; Aiello, Knowles 2nd team

Jun. 21—Graham High School junior forward Blake Graham has been named to the VHSL Class 2 all-state boys soccer squad as a first teamer Teammates Rhys Aiello, a freshman midfielder, and Harrison Knowles, a senior defender, were both second team selections.

Glenvar senior defender Jake Williams was named the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Glenvar head coach Josh Jones is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

Williams captained a back line that allowed zero goals in three state tournament games. During the run-in to the state title, the back four and goalkeeper closed the season with ten consecutive shutouts, including not allowing a goal in the postseason. Williams' leadership and direction from the back, his ball-winning ability, and 1v1 defending anchored the Glenvar defensive unit. His biggest goal came off a header in the 78th minute from a corner kick to give the Vikings a 1-0 over Clarke County in the 2023 state finals.

Williams also scored a goal in this year's state semifinal win against Bruton. Williams earned first-team All-State honors in 2023.

Jones completed his fourth year at Glenvar, leading the Vikings to back-to-back state championships with a 1-0 win over Radford in the finals. Glenvar finished the season 22-0-0 with 18 shutouts and outscoring opponents 93-4. His Vikings have compiled a 75-3-2 record, winning ten trophies since 2021, winning four straight Three Rivers District and Region C championships, including the back-to-back state championships.