G-Mac has early share in Saudi

Saudi International - Recap of the day

With the morning wave having the best of the conditions, the leaderboard was established early and looked set to stay that way for most of the day. Gavin Green, an habitual fast starter, cashed in better than anyone with eight birdies and two bogeys in a 64 to post the early clubhouse lead of 6-under. That was a shot clear of Swedes Henrik Stenson and Sebastian Soderberg, who were joined on 5-under by Spain's Adri Arnaus.

But Graeme McDowell showed his skills in the afternoon winds to birdie the final three holes and catch Green with a 64 of his own. Another duo from the p.m. wave, in-form Victor Perez and Jhonattan Vegas, both birdied the final two holes to swell the group at 5-under while Phil Mickelson came home in just 29 to lie two back.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Of the other big-name Americans, defender Dustin Johnson authored a 3-under 67 but Brooks Koepka traded four birdies with four bogeys for an even-par 70. Patrick Reed, meanwhile, had a day of frustration, failing to make a single birdie in a 3-over 73.

R1 leaderboard: -6 Gavin Green, -5 Sebastian Soderberg, Henrik Stenson, Adri Arnaus, Victor Perez, Jhonattan Vegas, -4 Andy Sullivan, Aaron Rai, Tom Lewis, Ross Fisher, Phil Mickelson, Ryan Fox.

Notables: -3 Dustin Johnson, -1 Abraham Ancer, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia, Evs Thomas Pieters, Lee Westwood, Brooks Koepka, +1 Erik van Rooyen, +2 Ian Poulter, +3 Patrick Reed, Martin Kaymer, +5 Bernd Wiesberger.

Revised betting: 8/1 DJ, Perez, 10/1 G-Mac, 11/1 Stenson, 14/1 Green, 18/1 Lewis, 20/1 Arnaus, Vegas, 25/1 Koepka, Mickelson, 33/1 Min Woo Lee, Fox, Garcia, Lowry.

Waste Management Phoenix Open - Recap of the day

Will appear here...