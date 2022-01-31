Back when Josh McDaniels was the head coach of the Broncos, he had full control of the team’s football operation — including final say on personnel.

That won’t be the case for his second go ’round with Las Vegas.

New General Manager Dave Ziegler said in Monday’s joint introductory press conference that he will have final say over personnel matters. But given the relationship between Ziegler and McDaniels — they were college teammates at John Carroll University and worked together with the Broncos and Patriots — the two likely won’t differ much on how to construct a team.

“I mean, at the end of the day, as the General Manager, and as the one leading the charge on the scouting side in personnel — college and pro — that direction will come from me in terms of the contribution of the roster,” Ziegler said. “Obviously, Josh and I are tied in many ways in our vision of how to build a team and our vision of what we want in terms of the players we bring into the building is very connected.

“But at the end of the day, when it’s time to make decisions on personnel, while we’ll work together, those final decisions will be made by me.”

Ziegler and McDaniels have plenty to decipher for the Raiders’ roster in the upcoming offseason, including what to do with quarterback Derek Carr.

G.M. Dave Ziegler has final say in Raiders personnel originally appeared on Pro Football Talk