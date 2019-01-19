G-Leaguer Jordan McRae who dropped 54 points could be a roster addition for Wizards originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Time is nearly up for the Washington Wizards to replace Ron Baker on the active roster.

Jordan McRae made his strongest push yet for the gig.

McRae, one of the Wizards' two-way contract players, scored 54 points for Capital City Friday night in the Go-Go's 118-107 win over the Main Red Claws. That's the most points scored by any G-League player this season.

Makes sense this wing guard holds the distinction. McRae leads the league in scoring with 29.5 points per game.

Finding such opportunities with Washington this season has not come as easy. McRae, a 27-year-old with prior NBA experience, scored only four points in 35 minutes over eight games for the 19-26 Wizards this season.

While shuttling back and forth between the two levels since Baker's release on Jan. 7, the 6-foot-5 guard's lone appearance came in the final minutes of a 17-point win over Philadelphia on Jan. 9.

For now, McRae and Devin Robinson, Washington's other two-way contract player, offer in-case-of-emergency depth. Robinson traveled with the Wizards to London for Thursday's win over the New York Knicks but did not play.

Someone else will join the roster soon.

League rules mandate a minimum of 14 players. Teams have two weeks to reach that number should they drop below. Washington, which kept its 15th slot open all season, did upon releasing Baker.

The Wizards could and likely will fill the void by signing a free agent to a 10-day contract. Another body would not hurt.

John Wall (heel surgery) is out for the season. Uncertain recovery timelines exist for forward Markieff Morris (neck) and center Dwight Howard (back surgery).

McRae is not an option for the 10-day scenario, but he has shown a readiness with the scorching Go-Go. Capital City has won seven of its last eight games.

"He's done a great job staying with his development on and off the court," Go-Go coach Jarell Christian said of McRae. "He's our leader. For him to continue to play the right way, everyone else just falls in line."

McRae's scoring surge comes after he sat out last season with a shoulder injury.

"It was the first time in my life being injured. Being out for a whole year, it was tough for me," McRae said. "Being with these guys every day, going back and forth with the Wizards, it's tiring, but its fun. It's my job."

Christian offered advice on the key for McRae should the Wizards eventually turn McRae's contract from a two-way to an NBA deal and set him loose on the court.

"I think it's just about his mentality. When he's thrown into a game on the next level, still being able to function without getting the ball every possession. Being a floor spacer and continue to play defense," Christian said. "He's taken initiatives in some games and become the best defender on the team. I think every team wants somebody who wants to take that initiative and become a lockdown defender."

