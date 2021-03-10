G League: Santa Cruz Warriors eliminated by Lakeland Magic in second round of Orlando bubble postseason, 108-96

After cruising past the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the opening round of the playoffs in blowout fashion, the red-hot Santa Cruz Warriors met the Lakeland Magic in the semifinals of the G League playoffs.

Despite jumping out to a lead at halftime, the two-seeded Sea Dubs couldn’t close out the gritty Magic. Jeff Dowtin and Robert Franks paired for a comeback in the second half to eliminate the Warriors, 108-96.

Axel Toupane tallied another double-double performance for the Sea Dubs, recording 13 points and 10 rebounds. However, Toupane struggled to get into a rhythm, shooting 3-of-17 from the floor and 1-of-8 from beyond the arc.

NBA veteran Jeremy Lin led the Warriors in scoring with a team-high 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 from long distance. Lin added four assists, a board and a steal in 30 minutes for Santa Cruz.

Alen Smailagic finished his 2021 run in the G League with an impressive performance, notching 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor with eight boards, three assists and a block in 30 minutes. The 2019 second-round pick showed off his range, drilling a pair of triples on four attempts from deep.

Dusty Hannahs and Jacob Evans added to Santa Cruz’s offensive attack with double-figure scoring efforts. Yet, it wasn’t enough to slow the Magic’s bid for a spot in the G League Finals.

Following Santa Cruz’s exit from the G League playoffs, attention will shift back to the second half of the Golden State Warriors’ season. Steph Curry and the Warriors are slated to return from the All-Star break on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

