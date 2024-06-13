When will the G League San Diego Clippers’ home games be?

Above: A May 1 report from Julian Del Guadio for FOX 5 on the progress with construction to Frontwave Arena.

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — As anticipation builds for the San Diego relocation of the Los Angeles Clippers’ G League team, officials have announced the dates for the first games slated for the team at their new home court, Frontwave Arena.

The San Diego Clippers will be playing their first home game on Nov. 8, marking the official homecoming to the NBA-affiliated team who spent their several years in America’s Finest City. The full schedule will be announced sometime in September, Frontwave officials said.

The debut game will come just over two months after the brand-new Oceanside arena’s grand opening with the “Gold Over America” gymnastics tour on Sept. 17.

WATCH: New seating installed at Frontwave Arena

After that, Frontwave will host at least another five home games of the G League team on Dec. 29, Jan. 9, Feb. 27, March 1 and March 14. Season tickets and courtside seats are already available for basketball fans to purchase through AXS.

“We can’t wait to kick off the San Diego Clippers season at Frontwave Arena on November 8th and officially welcome Clippers fans back to San Diego,” Josh Elias, co-founder and CEO of Frontwave, said in a release. “After it opens this summer, our brand new arena will host 24 San Diego Clippers home games this season, and we’re thrilled to build a new home for Clippers basketball in Oceanside.”

The $85 million Frontwave Arena, which has been in the works for years, will be able to host 7,500 spectators for an array of events. Besides sports, the venue also hopes to host concerts and other entertainment, on top of community events.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.