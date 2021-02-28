G League: Nico Mannion’s 25 points leads Santa Cruz to another win in Orlando bubble

In the G League’s Orlando bubble, 2019 first-round draft pick Jordan Poole has led the Santa Cruz Warriors to a scorching six-game winning streak. On Saturday, it was Nico Mannion’s turn.

The 2020 second overall pick tallied a career-high 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field in 37 minutes. Along with his scoring effort, the Arizona product helped create for the SeaDubs with eight assists against the Nets. Mannion tacked on four steals and three rebounds in Santa Cruz’s 108-88 blowout victory.

Via @GLeagueWarriors on Twitter:

Behind Mannion, four other Warriors notched double figures in scoring, including Ryan Taylor off the bench. On his way to scoring 16 points, Taylor caught fire from deep, hitting five triples on eight attempts.

Despite averaging 22.4 points per game, Poole registered a quiet contest against the Nets. The Michigan product scored 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field. Poole added four boards and three assists in 29 minutes.

Via @nbagleague on Twitter:

Jordan Poole how? pic.twitter.com/1lCKj1MOaA — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 27, 2021

Golden State’s other 2019 draft pick Alen Smailagic tallied six points on 3-of-6 shooting from the floor with five rebounds, two assists and a block in 20 minutes for Santa Cruz.

The SeaDubs will back on the floor in Orlando on Sunday against the Austin Spurs.

