G League Ignite’s Babacar Sane had predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is G League Ignite forward Babacar Sane. He posted on social media he had a predraft workout with the Thunder.

The 20-year-old spent the last two seasons with the now-debunk Ignite program. He went to the NBA Academy Africa school before that.

In 31 games last season, Sane averaged 10.6 points on 44.5% shooting, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists. He shot 26.3% from 3 on 1.8 attempts. At 6-foot-7, 230 pounds, he has solid size for a forward.

Sane is a potential undrafted free agent target. He has a shot to join the Thunder’s summer league squad and possibly be added to the G League’s OKC Blue for next season if he impresses enough.

